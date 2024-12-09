Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Declared Terrorist Attack, Police Pursue Suspects
A member of the Jewish community recovers an item from the Adass Israel Synagogue on December 06, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Declared Terrorist Attack, Police Pursue Suspects

The Media Line Staff
12/09/2024

Australian police are pursuing three suspects in connection with the arson attack on the Adass Israel synagogue in Melbourne, which has been officially designated as a terrorist act.

The attack occurred early Friday morning in Ripponlea, a suburb home to a large Jewish community. Masked assailants set fire to the Orthodox synagogue, leaving its interior gutted and destroying holy books. One congregant reportedly suffered burns during the incident.

Victorian police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton confirmed the hunt for three individuals during a press conference. “We are pursuing three suspects in that matter,” Patton said, adding that the fire is now classified as a “terrorist attack.”

Victoria state premier Jacinta Allen echoed the gravity of the situation, describing the incident as an “evil, antisemitic attack.” The terrorism designation allows for the allocation of additional resources to the investigation, she said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the attack, stating, “An attack on a synagogue is by definition an act of antisemitism.”

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

In response, Melbourne police have heightened security at Jewish institutions throughout the city.

The Adass Israel synagogue has received an outpouring of support from the local community. Neighbors left flowers and notes with messages such as “We support the Jewish community” and “Best wishes for the rebuild” on a barrier erected around the damaged building.

News Updates
Adass Israel
Anthony Albanese
Antisemitism
Australia
Jewish
Melbourne
Victoria
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods