Melbourne Synagogue Arson Declared Terrorist Attack, Police Pursue Suspects

Australian police are pursuing three suspects in connection with the arson attack on the Adass Israel synagogue in Melbourne, which has been officially designated as a terrorist act.

The attack occurred early Friday morning in Ripponlea, a suburb home to a large Jewish community. Masked assailants set fire to the Orthodox synagogue, leaving its interior gutted and destroying holy books. One congregant reportedly suffered burns during the incident.

Victorian police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton confirmed the hunt for three individuals during a press conference. “We are pursuing three suspects in that matter,” Patton said, adding that the fire is now classified as a “terrorist attack.”

Victoria state premier Jacinta Allen echoed the gravity of the situation, describing the incident as an “evil, antisemitic attack.” The terrorism designation allows for the allocation of additional resources to the investigation, she said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the attack, stating, “An attack on a synagogue is by definition an act of antisemitism.”

In response, Melbourne police have heightened security at Jewish institutions throughout the city.

The Adass Israel synagogue has received an outpouring of support from the local community. Neighbors left flowers and notes with messages such as “We support the Jewish community” and “Best wishes for the rebuild” on a barrier erected around the damaged building.