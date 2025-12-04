Donate
Military Secretary Roman Gofman Selected as Israel’s New Mossad Chief 
Roman Gofman, new Mossad chief, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Prime Minister's Spokesperson's Office)

The Media Line Staff
12/04/2025

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has selected his military secretary, Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman, to lead Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency once current director David Barnea completes his term in June 2026, the Prime Minister’s Office said Thursday in Jerusalem.  

The appointment, which now goes to the Advisory Committee for Senior Appointments for review, places a senior Israel Defense Forces (IDF) officer with extensive combat and command experience at the helm of the country’s foreign intelligence service as Israel continues to confront regional threats and ongoing conflict with Hamas. 

Netanyahu’s office said the prime minister interviewed several candidates before deciding on Gofman, describing him as a “highly distinguished officer” whose performance as military secretary during the war showed “exceptional professional capabilities.”  

Netanyahu also noted his “in-depth knowledge of the enemy, total discretion, and absolute confidentiality.” 

Gofman is approaching two years as Netanyahu’s military secretary, a position that has included maintaining close contact with the Mossad and other intelligence and security bodies during the war.  

Born in Belarus and immigrating to Israel as a teenager in 1990, Gofman built his career in the IDF Armored Corps, rising from tank commander to division commander before moving into senior staff roles.  

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir met Gofman on Thursday, emphasizing that cooperation between the army and the Mossad is critical for national security and pledging institutional support for his success in the new post. 

 

