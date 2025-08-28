Minneapolis Shooter Displayed Slogans ‘Burn Israel’ and ‘6 Million Wasn’t Enough’ 

Two children were killed and 17 others wounded on Wednesday when a gunman opened fire at a Catholic school in Minneapolis, Minnesota, before taking his own life.

Authorities identified the attacker as 23-year-old Robin Westman, who shot at students attending Mass at Annunciation Church’s school. Officials said Westman fired dozens of rounds through the church windows as children sat in the pews.

The Anti-Defamation League reported that shortly before the assault, Westman uploaded two YouTube videos showing firearms and ammunition magazines inscribed with hate messages. The footage, since removed, displayed slogans such as “Burn Israel,” “Destroy HIAS,” the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society and “6 million wasn’t enough.” The name “Robert Bowers,” the white supremacist who murdered 11 worshipers at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue in 2018, was written on one weapon. Another object resembling a smoke grenade was marked “Jew Gas.”

The ADL’s Center on Extremism said the writings reflected not only antisemitism and anti-Israel rhetoric but also racist, anti-Christian, and anti-immigrant statements. Messages included “Kill Donald Trump,” along with derogatory terms for Hispanic and Black people. Some phrases referenced other mass shooters and glorified violence, including “Psycho killer” and “There is no message.”

Investigators also found images of a notebook written in Cyrillic script that contained antisemitic rants and the slogan “Free Palestine.” One entry declared, “If I will carry out a racially motivated attack, it would be most likely against filthy Zionist jews,” according to a translation cited by the New York Post.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the incident is being treated as both a hate crime and an act of domestic terrorism. Authorities noted that Westman had changed their name from Robert in 2020, had no significant criminal record, and may have been driven by an obsession with mass violence rather than ideology.