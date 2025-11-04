National Religious Broadcasters Set 2026 Convention in Jerusalem

Troy Miller, president and CEO of the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB), announced that the world’s largest association of Christian communicators will hold its 2026 annual conference in Jerusalem—the first time in its 80-year history that the event will convene in Israel.

Speaking before an audience of faith and media leaders, Miller said NRB stands firmly with Israel, pledging that Christian communicators will “stand in front of you and never walk away from this fight.” The organization, founded more than eight decades ago, works to advance biblical truth, protect freedom of speech and religion, and strengthen Christian media worldwide.

Miller described the modern era as a “golden age of communications,” in which technology has given individuals unprecedented power to influence the world. “A teenager with a smartphone holds a reach more powerful than most newsrooms did twenty years ago,” he said. “Information travels at the speed of light, but discernment is miles behind.” He warned that despite record connectivity, society faces “a famine of truth.”

He urged Christian communicators to engage the next generation through the platforms they use most—TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. “If we want them to understand the truth of Israel or the gospel, we need to flood these media with truth,” he said, calling for animated maps, infographics, and short videos that explain the biblical and moral foundations of Judeo-Christian values.

Citing recent data showing that two-thirds of Americans consider Christian media trustworthy, Miller said that credibility carries great responsibility. He compared the fight against misinformation to the determination of the Israel Defense Forces in Gaza: “We must fight with pens, keyboards, cameras, and phones—with every platform available to us.”

Miller also emphasized the spiritual bond between Christians and Jews, calling Israel “the root of the tree into which we Gentiles were grafted.” When the world attacks Israel, he said, it targets “the moral architecture that undergirds civilization itself.” He urged both communities to defend one another against persecution and antisemitism “wherever it surfaces—on campus, online, or within our own movements.”

Announcing the NRB Jerusalem Media Summit, Miller said the 2026 event—organized with Israel’s Government Press Office—will bring together Christian and Jewish journalists, media executives, and influencers to coordinate efforts against disinformation and hostility toward Israel.

“Israel is the Silicon Valley of the Middle East,” Miller declared. “By God’s grace, we will win the digital battle against antisemitism and anti-Zionism—because we will never walk away from this fight.”