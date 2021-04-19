Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Netanyahu Calls for Direct Election of Prime Minister to Break Deadlock
Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is shown in a live television broadcast from September 14 explaining the coronavirus lockdown. (Screengrab/Channel 12)
News Updates
Binyamin Netanyahu
Netanyahu suggests direct election of PM
Naftali Bennett

Netanyahu Calls for Direct Election of Prime Minister to Break Deadlock

The Media Line Staff
04/19/2021

Israel’s Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu called for direct elections for prime minister in order to solve the country’s current political deadlock. Netanyahu made the remarks on Monday afternoon after meeting with right-wing political rival Naftali Bennett, whose Yamina party’s seven seats are key to him forming a government coalition.

Netanyahu said the idea of Bennett becoming a rotating prime minister in an anti-Netanyahu unity government would be “absurd.” He called for snap national elections for prime minister without dissolving the Knesset, which was elected last month in Israel’s fourth national election in two  years.

Meanwhile, the Islamist Raam party leader Mansour Abbas said he would be as willing to back a Bennett-led government as he would a government headed by Netanyahu.

Centrist Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid in his first news conference since the national elections last month on Sunday night pledged to establish a unity government along with Bennett and other parties in the anti-Netanyahu bloc if President Reuven Rivlin asks him to try to form a government should Netanyahu fail to do so. On Monday, Lapid panned the idea of direct election of the prime minister. Lapid received the second-most number of nominations to form a government after Netanyahu.

A bill that would mandate the direct election of the prime minister was submitted on Monday by lawmakers from the haredi Orthodox Shas party.

 

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.