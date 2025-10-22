Netanyahu, Egyptian Intelligence Chief Discuss Trump Plan and Ceasefire Stability

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Tuesday in Jerusalem with Egypt’s intelligence chief, Hassan Rashad, as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts to stabilize the Gaza ceasefire and advance regional initiatives backed by Washington.

The meeting, held at the Prime Minister’s Office, included senior Israeli officials and focused on several key issues: implementing President Donald Trump’s regional framework, strengthening the long-standing peace between Israel and Egypt, and addressing logistical challenges surrounding humanitarian aid to Gaza. Israeli and Egyptian teams also reviewed broader regional developments affecting security coordination and future cooperation.

According to Egyptian state media, Rashad raised the issue of ensuring consistent aid delivery into Gaza and discussed ways to overcome operational barriers to the Trump-led proposal. His visit followed reports of renewed tension along the truce line, including a deadly incident in Rafah on Sunday in which Hamas terrorists fired an anti-tank missile at Israeli forces, killing two soldiers. The IDF responded with targeted airstrikes and artillery fire across Gaza.

The talks came as US Vice President J.D. Vance arrived in Israel for consultations aimed at reinforcing the ceasefire and maintaining coordination among the parties involved. Despite recurring exchanges of fire, both sides have generally maintained the truce that began on October 10 under American mediation.

Rashad is expected to continue consultations during his visit, including a meeting with US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff. His trip reflects Cairo’s continuing role as a key mediator between Israel and regional actors seeking to sustain the ceasefire and advance the broader American initiative for post-war reconstruction and governance arrangements in Gaza.