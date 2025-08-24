Netanyahu Meets US Envoy Barrack on Lebanon and Syria Security Talks 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Sunday in Jerusalem with US Special Envoy for Syria and Lebanon Thomas Barrack, as Washington seeks to advance a regional security framework involving Israel, Lebanon, and Syria.

The talks included Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, and former envoy Morgan Ortagus. Barrack has been pressing Beirut to move toward the disarmament of Hezbollah and other terrorist groups while mediating between Jerusalem and Damascus.

According to officials, Barrack asked Israel to scale back strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and to consider withdrawal from several contested positions along the border. He also addressed proposals for future security arrangements with Syria. In past comments, Barrack has argued that centralized governance would better protect Syria’s minority communities, even though he acknowledged Israel historically viewed a fragmented Syria as preferable.

Reports from Paris earlier this month said Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer met Barrack to review a US-drafted plan that sought to resolve internal Lebanese disputes and lay the groundwork for understandings with Israel. Arab outlets described Israel’s response as a rejection of most provisions, though Jerusalem indicated willingness to gradually ease targeted operations, withdraw from certain areas, and discuss prisoner issues. Israel insisted, however, that destroyed border villages remain uninhabited and converted into buffer zones.

Lebanon faces mounting decisions, including whether to extend the UN peacekeeping force, United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), and whether to endorse the US plan. Hezbollah has rejected the proposals outright, demanding Israel halt all strikes, withdraw fully, and release prisoners.

Barrack is expected to continue discussions in Beirut with Ortagus and a delegation including Senator Lindsey Graham. US sources warned that failure to address Hezbollah’s arsenal could trigger renewed conflict with Israel.