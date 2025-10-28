Netanyahu Orders ‘Immediate and Powerful’ Strikes After Hamas Fires on IDF

Israel launched airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Hamas fighters fired an anti-tank missile and small arms at troops near Rafah, and as the group delayed the return of additional hostage remains. After a security assessment with defense officials, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the military to carry out “immediate and powerful strikes,” his office said. The Prime Minister’s Office added that the IDF targeted Hamas-used infrastructure and returned fire to stop further threats to soldiers positioned along the “Yellow Line.”

Defense Minister Israel Katz said the attack “crosses a glaring red line to which the IDF will respond with great force,” adding, “Hamas will pay many times over for attacking the soldiers and for violating the agreement to return the fallen hostages.” Israeli outlets reported that Jerusalem has informed US officials of potential next steps, including widening areas under Israeli control inside Gaza. Israeli media also said the Civilian–Military Coordination Center in Kiryat Gat—tasked with monitoring enforcement of President Donald Trump’s Gaza deal—was notified of strikes in Rafah.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum accused Hamas of psychological warfare following the circulation of footage the IDF said showed Hamas members staging the “burial” and “discovery” of the remains of Ofir Tzarfati before calling in the International Committee of the Red Cross. The forum said, “Hamas knows the location of all the hostages and continues to act with contempt, deceiving mediators and the international community.”

Israeli officials said contingency options under review include extended operational control, targeted escalations, recovery missions for remains, diplomatic pressure, and halting existing arrangements if Hamas does not return more bodies.