NYT: Netanyahu Prolonged Gaza War for Political Reasons; PM Calls Report Defamatory
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends his trial on corruption charges at the district court in Tel Aviv, on March 12, 2025. (Yair Sagi/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

The Media Line Staff
07/13/2025

A recent New York Times investigation has reignited controversy over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of the war in Gaza, alleging that he extended the conflict to preserve his political power. The report, based on over 110 interviews with Israeli, American, and Arab officials, as well as internal documents, claims Netanyahu shelved a ceasefire plan in April 2024 and obstructed a normalization deal with Saudi Arabia to avoid risking his right-wing coalition.

According to the Times, Netanyahu withdrew support for a six-week truce that would have released 30 hostages after Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich threatened to topple the government. Later, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir reportedly opposed terms tied to a Saudi deal, prompting Netanyahu to back away again. The report also claims Netanyahu shared details of a June 2025 strike on Iran with ultra-Orthodox politician Moshe Gafni, allegedly to keep his coalition intact ahead of a key vote.

In response, the Prime Minister’s Office issued a sharp rebuttal, calling the report “long discredited” and politically motivated. “It defames Israel, its brave people and soldiers, and its prime minister,” the statement read. It asserted that Netanyahu’s leadership brought about “one of the greatest military comebacks in history,” citing operations against Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu was never concerned with his political survival, but with carrying out his life’s mission: ensuring the survival and future of the one and only Jewish state,” the statement continued. It also emphasized that no viable deal was rejected, accusing Hamas of insisting on conditions that would have allowed them to regroup and rearm.

The New York Times stood by its reporting, stating that the Prime Minister’s denial “does not refute the facts” and reaffirming its role in holding leaders accountable.

