Netanyahu To Meet President Trump in Washington as US-Nuclear Talks Resume

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to meet President Donald Trump in Washington on Wednesday to discuss developments surrounding negotiations with Iran, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The meeting comes as Iranian and US officials concluded a round of indirect nuclear discussions in Muscat on Friday, with both sides indicating that additional talks are expected soon.

A regional diplomat briefed by Tehran told Reuters that Iranian representatives emphasized during the talks their “right to enrich uranium,” while making clear that Iran’s missile arsenal was not part of the agenda.

Iranian officials have repeatedly stated that Tehran will not consider negotiations over its missile capabilities and is seeking acknowledgment of its enrichment rights.

Against that backdrop, Netanyahu’s office signaled concern about the scope of the diplomatic track currently underway.

“The Prime Minister believes that any negotiations must include restrictions on ballistic missiles and an end to support for the Iranian axis,” the statement said.

The leaders had originally been expected to meet on February 18, but the visit was moved forward as diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran resumed, according to Axios. A spokesperson for Netanyahu did not immediately explain the reason for the scheduling change.

This will mark the seventh meeting between Netanyahu and Trump since the US president returned to office in January last year.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu will fly to Washington this week specifically to address the Iran issue with Trump.

The talks in Muscat were held through indirect channels, with Omani mediation, and were described by both sides as a preliminary step in a broader diplomatic process.

No further details were released regarding the content of the Muscat discussions beyond what Iranian officials and the regional diplomat disclosed.