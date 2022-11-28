Donate
Niece of Iran’s Supreme Leader Arrested After She Calls on World To Cut Ties
The Media Line Staff
11/28/2022

The niece of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was arrested after the release of a video in which she called on people around the world to urge their governments to cut ties with the Iranian regime after its violent crackdown on the ongoing anti-government protests sweeping the nation.

“Oh, free people, be with us and tell your governments to stop supporting this murderous and child-killing regime. This regime is not loyal to any of its religious principles and does not know any laws or rules except force and maintaining its power in any possible way,” Farideh Moradkhani said.

“Now in this critical moment in history, all of humanity is observing that Iranian people, with empty hands, with exemplary courage and bravery are fighting with the evil forces,” she said. “At this point in time, the people of Iran are carrying the burden of this heavy responsibility alone by paying with their lives.”

Moradkhani, a well-known human rights activist whose late father was a prominent opposition figure married to Khamenei’s sister. Moradkhani was arrested last week when she went to the prosecutor’s office in response to a court order, her brother, Mahmoud Moradkhani, tweeted. Activist news agency HRANA said was her arrest on Nov. 23. Moradkhani has been arrested by the regime before.

More than 14,000 people, including children, have been arrested in connection with the protests, according to United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Chief Volker Turk.

