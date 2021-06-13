Nikki Haley, presumed 2024 US Presidential Hopeful, Visits Israel

Nikki Haley, the former United States Ambassador to the United Nations, arrived in Israel on Friday for a solidarity mission. Haley came to Israel on a trip sponsored by the Christians United for Israel organization led by Pastor John Hagee.

Haley visited the Western Wall, posting a photo of herself praying while touching its stones on Twitter, with the message: “No matter the challenges, the people of Israel always celebrate life and thank God for their blessings. It’s humbling to join them again in prayer at such a holy place.”

She was scheduled to spend Sunday in southern Israel, visiting areas hit by rockets fired by Hamas in Gaza during the recent Operation Guardian of the Walls.

Haley reportedly will be seeking the Republican Party’s nomination to run for president in 2024. At least three other potential Republican presidential candidates have visited Israel since the end of the Gaza operation; they are: former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sen. Ted Cruz, R – Texas, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R – South Carolina.