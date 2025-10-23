NJ Governor Race Erupts After GOP Adviser’s Comments on Jews, Same-Sex Marriage

New Jersey Republican gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli is under fire after his Muslim relations adviser, Ibrar Nadeem, said at a Saturday campaign event in Piscataway that he was not “taking money from Jews” and advocated a “ban on same-sex marriage,” prompting criticism from Democrats and LGBTQ+ groups and forcing clarifications from the campaign on Monday and Tuesday. Video from the “Muslims 4 Jack” dinner shows Nadeem making the remarks before inviting Ciattarelli onstage; the candidate praised him and noted he was the “first gubernatorial candidate in history that has a Muslim as part of his inner circle of advisers.”

The controversy quickly spilled onto the trail. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, the Democratic nominee for governor, called on Ciattarelli to “denounce these comments, fire the individual responsible, and apologize for praising him right after he made these antisemitic and homophobic statements.” Rep. Josh Gottheimer added, “A real friend of the Jewish community doesn’t applaud disgusting antisemitic tropes. They condemn them.”

Ciattarelli rejected Sherrill’s characterization and said he supports marriage equality. “Do you ever get tired of lying @MikieSherrill? You know I support same sex marriage,” he wrote on X, arguing that the “full clip” shows Nadeem describing criticism he receives “because of my unwavering support for the Jewish community and Israel.” The campaign said Nadeem is not a paid employee, though he has appeared regularly with the candidate and was introduced at the event as the campaign’s executive director for Muslim relations.

Nadeem, in a Facebook post, thanked Ciattarelli for “setting the record straight,” adding, “I’ve spent years building bridges—especially between Muslim and Jewish communities—and I’m proud of that work.”

The controversy comes as Ciattarelli seeks to strengthen ties with Jewish voters, having recently visited Israel and met with community leaders. The influential Vaad, an umbrella group representing Orthodox Jewish leadership in Lakewood and nearby towns, is reportedly considering endorsing him—a shift that could affect turnout in a state where religious communities often vote as blocs.

Polls suggest the race favors Democrats but remains competitive. A Quinnipiac University survey released October 15 found Sherrill leading 50% to 44% among likely voters, within a ±3.6 point margin of error, while a Fairleigh Dickinson University poll days later showed her ahead 52% to 45% with 3% undecided. As both parties court key constituencies, the fallout from Nadeem’s remarks could test Ciattarelli’s outreach strategy and his handling of faith and identity politics in the final stretch of the campaign.