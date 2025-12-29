North American Aliyah to Israel Tops 4,100 in 2025, Highest Level in 4 Years

More than 4,100 immigrants from North America arrived in Israel in 2025 with the assistance of Nefesh B’Nefesh, marking the highest annual total in four years and reflecting a continued rise in Aliyah amid the ongoing war.

According to figures released Monday, 4,150 North Americans completed Aliyah this year, a jump of over 12% from 2024, when 3,706 immigrants arrived. The total represents the largest annual influx since 2021 and caps a steady upward trend seen since the start of the Iron Swords War.

Data from Nefesh B’Nefesh shows that motivation tied to Zionism and solidarity with Israel has played a central role. More than half of applicants cited those factors as their primary reason for immigrating. The organization reported a sharp rise in Aliyah interest following the outbreak of the war, with application files increasing by roughly 50% between 2022 and 2025, from 8,943 to 13,389. The most dramatic growth occurred between 2022 and 2024, with momentum continuing throughout 2025.

To meet the growing demand, Nefesh B’Nefesh expanded its staff and held dozens of Aliyah-related events across North America, providing guidance and logistical support to prospective immigrants in cooperation with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, the Jewish Agency for Israel, and partner organizations.

Those who arrived this year included 297 families, 946 children, 1,476 single adults, and 548 retirees. The average age of new immigrants was 31, with arrivals ranging from a four-month-old infant to a 96-year-old. Most came from New York, New Jersey, California, Maryland, Florida, and Illinois.

“As we conclude the year, we are particularly encouraged to have reached a milestone of nearly 4,200 Olim from North America, while continuing to see a daily rise in interest in making Aliyah,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, co-founder and executive director of Nefesh B’Nefesh. “These Olim underscore that Aliyah is not solely a personal milestone, but a national and historic endeavor.”

Professional backgrounds varied widely, with medicine standing out. Ninety-three physicians arrived in 2025 from North America through the International Medical Aliyah initiative, part of a broader program that brought 541 doctors from around the world to Israel this year.

Geographically, 1,505 immigrants settled in Jerusalem, the Negev, or the Galilee as part of a program encouraging settlement in peripheral regions. Jerusalem emerged as the top destination, followed by Tel Aviv–Jaffa, Beit Shemesh, Ra’anana, Modi’in–Maccabim–Re’ut, Netanya, Herzliya, and Haifa.