NSO Canceled Pegasus Spyware Contract With UAE Over Improper Use
News Updates
NSO
Pegasus
UAE
Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

NSO Canceled Pegasus Spyware Contract With UAE Over Improper Use

The Media Line Staff
10/07/2021

The Israel-based NSO Group canceled its contract for its Pegasus spyware tool with the United Arab Emirates after discovering that the ruler of Dubai was using it to hack the phones of his ex-wife, her attorneys and members of her security detail during a custody battle in London over their two children, according to her lawyers.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who is the Emirates’ prime minister, ordered the hacking last year of the six phones, including the phone of Princess Haya bint al-Hussein, according to a judgement made public on Wednesday by England’s High Court, Reuters reported.

NSO canceled the contract over it rules for using Pegasus, namely that it is designed for use by government intelligence and law enforcement agencies to monitor suspected major criminals or terrorists.

NSO has come under scrutiny following reports that its Pegasus spyware has been used by certain governments to spy on human rights activists, politicians and journalists.

