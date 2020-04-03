Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran shows off a coronavirus field hospital in a Tabriz sports hall on April 2. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Headlines
Iran
coronavirus
Death Toll
confirmed cases
World Health Organization

Official Coronavirus Death Toll in Iran Nears 3,300

The Media Line Staff
04/03/2020

Iran raised the official death toll from the coronavirus pandemic to 3,294, adding 134 victims in the past 24 hours, the country’s Health Ministry said on Friday. Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpur told state television on Friday that said the Islamic Republic’s total number of confirmed cases stood at 53,183, but added that 17,935 patients had now recovered. Iran leads the Middle East in pandemic statistics, with many saying Tehran had mismanaged the crisis early on, when its health workers tested for influenza rather than coronavirus. On Thursday, Ahmed al-Mandhari, director of the World Health Organization’s eastern Mediterranean region, urged Middle Eastern governments to increase their prevention efforts. “I cannot stress enough the urgency of the situation,” Mandhari said in a statement. “The increasing numbers of cases show that transmission is rapidly occurring at local and community levels.” He cited in particular the region’s war zones, stating: “New cases have been reported in some of the most vulnerable countries with fragile health systems.”

NEXT FROM
Headlines
MORE FROM Headlines
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Help us deliver the independent journalism the world needs
Donate
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.