Opening of $796 Million US Consulate in Erbil Signals Long-Term Presence in Northern Iraq 

The United States has officially opened what it calls the largest US consulate compound in the world in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region. The opening highlights Washington’s plan to keep a long-term diplomatic and security foothold in the north even as its military posture elsewhere in Iraq shifts.

The inauguration on Wednesday brought together senior US diplomats and Kurdish leaders at the 50-acre complex, which cost about $796 million and sits along the Erbil–Shaqlawa highway on the city’s northeastern edge.​

US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Michael Rigas led the ceremony on behalf of the American president’s administration, calling the compound “a testament to the value of the relationship between the United States and the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.”

Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani welcomed the opening as a major signal of continuing US engagement with the autonomous region’s institutions and economy. Regional media reported that the walled compound, able to host up to 1,000 people, includes administrative offices, residences, security and support facilities, and space for US businesses and agencies.

The opening of the consulate comes as US forces consolidate in the Kurdish region under an agreement to leave some longstanding bases in other parts of Iraq while continuing to support operations against the Islamic State group from northern Iraq into neighboring Syria.