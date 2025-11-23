Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Over 1,000 Protest in Tunis, Accuse President Saied of ‘Authoritarian’ Rule
Hundreds of opposition supporters gather to protest against the rule of President Kais Saied and demanded the release of human right activists, journalists and political and judicial figures opposed to the president who have been arrested in recent weeks in Tunis, Tunisia on March 5, 2023. (Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Over 1,000 Protest in Tunis, Accuse President Saied of ‘Authoritarian’ Rule

The Media Line Staff
11/23/2025

At least 1,000 Tunisians rallied in the capital on Saturday, pressing for the release of jailed political prisoners and accusing President Kais Saied of steering the country toward authoritarian rule. The march, organized under the theme “Against Injustice,” drew a mix of families of detainees, veteran activists, and citizens angered by what they describe as an erosion of political freedoms. 

Crowds filled central Tunis carrying signs, many dressed in black and chanting slogans that challenged the president’s leadership. Demonstrators shouted, “The people want to overthrow the regime,” “What a great country! Oppression and tyranny!” and “No fear no terror, the street belongs to the people.” Organizers estimated the turnout at more than a thousand people. 

Saturday’s rally unfolded during a broader wave of unrest across the country. Earlier in the week, journalists protested restrictions on the press and voiced opposition to the suspension of several civil society groups. Economic pressures and political tensions have fueled additional demonstrations, including environmental protests in Gabes linked to the phosphate industry. 

Several detainees have begun hunger strikes, including constitutional law expert Jawher Ben Mbarek, now more than 20 days into his protest. 

Human rights organizations say the crackdown is expanding, citing more than 50 arrests or prosecutions since late 2022 targeting politicians, lawyers, journalists, and activists. They warn that Tunisia’s anti-terrorism and cybercrime laws are increasingly used to punish dissent and curtail free expression. 

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Saied, who suspended parliament and assumed sweeping powers in July 2021, maintains that his actions are necessary to confront corruption, remove what he calls “traitors,” and restore the proper functioning of state institutions. 

 

News Updates
Demonstrations
Jawher Ben Mbarek
Kais Saied
political prisoners
Tunisia
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods