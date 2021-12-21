This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

Over 160 Migrants Drown Off Coast of Libya in Just 1 Week
Rescued migrants sit aboard a Libyan coast guard vessel upon its arrival at the capital Tripoli's naval base on Feb. 28, 2021. (Photo by Mahmud Turkia/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Migrants
Libya
drown

Over 160 Migrants Drown Off Coast of Libya in Just 1 Week

The Media Line Staff
12/21/2021

More than 160 migrants drowned when their ships capsized off the coast of Libya in the last week, while another boat carrying over 200 migrants was intercepted, the Associated Press reported, citing the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Some 102 migrants died on Friday when the wooden boat carrying them capsized, while at least eight other migrants were rescued. On Saturday, at least 62 migrants were killed when their boat sank. At least 1,500 migrants have while traveling through the central Mediterranean in the last year, according to the report.

Migrants from the Middle East and Africa are using Libya as a launching point for travel to countries in Europe, many using the services of human traffickers who place them into dangerous and life-threatening situations. Some 31,500 migrants were intercepted and returned to Libya in 2021, nearly triple the 2020 total, according to the IOM, a United Nations Agency.

