Pakistan, US Discuss Strengthening Strategic and Economic Partnership 

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar discussed global developments and bilateral ties on Saturday night, with both sides seeking to enhance relations and economic cooperation.

According to a statement from Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dar received a call from the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.

“The two leaders expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan-US ties and discussed recent regional and international developments. They reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations across multifaceted areas of cooperation,” the statement read.

Islamabad and Washington are also exploring greater cooperation in critical minerals, digital currency, real estate, and other economic sectors.

In the latest development, Pakistan last Monday sealed $500 million worth of investment agreements with two US-based companies, aimed at developing critical minerals—including rare earth elements—and strengthening logistics infrastructure.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the deals were finalized during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a visiting high-level US delegation representing United States Strategic Metals and Mota-Engil, two global players in the mining and infrastructure sectors.

Speaking about the importance of such bilateral agreements, US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker said, “The Trump administration has made the forging of such deals a key priority given the importance of critical mineral resources to American security and prosperity. We look forward to seeing future agreements between US companies and their counterparts in the critical minerals and mining sector in Pakistan.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, and several government ministers were also present at the meeting, highlighting the importance Islamabad attaches to the partnerships.

Washington’s relations with Islamabad have seen an upswing since May 2025, after US President Donald Trump brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Islamabad’s growing engagement with Washington is being interpreted by analysts as a sign of a diplomatic reset after years of strained ties.

The significance of these warming relations was evident when President Donald Trump hosted a luncheon in honor of Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir—a symbolic gesture that highlighted the strategic value Washington now places on its ties with Islamabad.

High-level interactions between Pakistan and the United States had largely receded after the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan, creating a gap in the partnership.

The renewed dialogue is not only aimed at rebuilding bilateral trust but also carries broader regional implications.

Analysts argue that closer Pakistan-US cooperation could influence the balance of power in South Asia, affect the trajectory of India-Pakistan relations, and shape future stability in Afghanistan, where security remains fragile.