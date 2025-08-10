Pakistan’s Army Chief Strengthens Defense Ties with US in High-Level Washington Talks

Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, is holding high-level talks with top US military and political leaders during his visit to Washington, the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said Sunday, as Islamabad pushes to strengthen defense and security cooperation with the United States.

In Tampa, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Munir attended the retirement ceremony of outgoing US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Gen. Michael E. Kurilla and the change-of-command ceremony welcoming Adm. Brad Cooper as the new commander.

According to ISPR, Munir commended Kurilla’s pivotal role in advancing Pakistan-US defense cooperation, particularly in joint counterterrorism initiatives.

Kurilla, recently honored with Pakistan’s top military star, the Nishan-e-Imtiaz, praised Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts, notably its success in apprehending key Islamic State – Khorasan Province figures responsible for the 2021 Kabul airport attack.

Munir expressed optimism about working closely with Cooper to address shared threats, including the evolving dynamics in the Middle East and South Asia.

During a meeting with Gen. Dan Caine, Munir explored avenues for deeper collaboration, emphasizing mutual interests in regional stability.

He invited Caine to visit Pakistan, signaling intent to sustain the momentum.

Munir also engaged with defense leaders from allied nations, reinforcing Pakistan’s role in multilateral security frameworks.

The visit comes amid renewed warmth in US-Pakistan relations, highlighted by Munir’s June 2025 meeting and lunch with US President Donald Trump at the White House, where Trump praised Pakistan’s role in promoting regional peace, including its efforts to broker a ceasefire with India.

It is Munir’s second trip to the United States since that luncheon.

Beyond military engagements, Munir connected with the Pakistani diaspora in the US, encouraging them to support Pakistan’s economic growth by fostering investment.

The diaspora responded enthusiastically, pledging to contribute to Pakistan’s development. As global tensions, including the Iran-Israel conflict, reshape security priorities, Pakistan’s military leadership is positioning itself as a vital partner in promoting stability.

Munir’s visit to CENTCOM underscores Islamabad’s commitment to deepening ties with Washington, moving toward a partnership rooted in strategic trust and shared goals.