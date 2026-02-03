Pakistan’s Literacy Rate Rises to 63%, Still Lowest in South Asia

Pakistan continues to rank last in South Asia in literacy, with only 63% of its population able to read and write.

A recent report by the Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN), using figures from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and the World Bank, finds that literacy has risen by only 3 percentage points since 2018–19, a rate experts warn is far too slow for a nation of more than 240 million people.

FAFEN is a Pakistani civil society organization that monitors elections, governance, and public service delivery, providing independent research and analysis to promote transparency and accountability.

According to the Pakistan Social and Living Standards Measurement–Household Integrated Economic Survey (PSLM–HEIS) 2024–25, literacy among the population age 10 and older increased from 60% in 2018–19 to 63% in 2024–25.

According to the World Bank, adult literacy in Maldives is the highest in South Asia at more than 98%, followed by Sri Lanka at 93%, India at 87%, and Bangladesh at 79%.

Nepal records an adult literacy rate of 68%, while Bhutan stands at 65%. The regional average literacy rate across South Asia is 78%.

According to the PSLM–HEIS Social Report, a literate person is defined as someone age 10 or older who can read and comprehend a simple statement and write a simple sentence.

The report also distinguishes between youth literacy and adult literacy. Youth literacy refers to individuals ages 15 to 24 who can read and write with understanding, while adult literacy refers to individuals age 15 and older who meet the same criteria. Youth literacy is a subset of adult literacy.

The report also points to significant gender and regional gaps. While 73% of men can read and write, only 54% of women are literate, highlighting persistent barriers to female education, according to rights groups.

Youth literacy stands at 77%, but adult literacy remains at just 60%, pointing to years of missed opportunities and weak adult education initiatives.

FAFEN highlighted that under Article 25-A of Pakistan’s constitution, the government is legally required to provide free and compulsory education. The country has also committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which aim for inclusive and quality education for all by 2030.

Experts describe Pakistan’s literacy crisis as the result of longstanding policy failures and not a shortage of resources or legal obligations.

The challenge now goes beyond access, stemming from weak governance, inconsistent funding, and a lack of political will.

Without swift and comprehensive reforms, analysts warn, an entire generation of risks being trapped in low-skill jobs with limited opportunities for economic advancement.