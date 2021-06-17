Palestinian Teen Shot By Israeli Soldiers Dies

A Palestinian teen shot by Israeli soldiers on Wednesday after he allegedly threw an explosive object at them has died of his wounds. Ahmed Zahi Bani Shamsa, 16, who was shot on Wednesday during clashes with troops in the town of Beita, near Nablus in the West Bank, died on Thursday. Three other Palestinians have been killed in Beita clashes in recent days including another teen. The Palestinian protests are over a new settlement outpost known as Evyatar, established in April on land connected to Beita. Some 40 buildings have been built in the outpost.

Also on Wednesday, a Palestinian woman was shot and killed after she allegedly attempted a car-ramming and stabbing attack against soldiers stationed near Hizme. The WAFA Palestinian news agency identified the woman as Mai Afaneh, 28, from Abu Dis, located east of Jerusalem.