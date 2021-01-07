This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Peace Process Starts Up: Egypt, Israel, Palestinians Talk
News Updates
Israeli-Palestinian peace
Egypt
Jordan
Germany
France
Sameh Shoukry
Gabi Ashkenazi
Riad Malki

The Media Line Staff
01/07/2021

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry spoke with his Israeli and Palestinian counterparts, Foreign Ministers Gabi Ashkenazi and Riad Malki, in two separate phone calls, to push for further meetings meant to “advance peace in the region,” Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Furthermore, the Egyptian side noted, “Coordination is taking place at the level of the two foreign ministers as well with the Palestinian side within the framework of the necessary preparation for a quartet meeting,” referring to a joint meeting between Egypt, Jordan, Germany and France to revive talks concerning the Palestinian-Israeli peace process. Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said the quartet meeting was scheduled to take place in the next few days and that preparations had been in process since last month. This meeting will continue the initiative begun in September, when the foreign ministers of the four countries met in Amman, Jordan to work on reviving the stalled peace process. Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi also spoke by phone yesterday with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who is currently traveling in the Middle East, about renewing the peace process.

