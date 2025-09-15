Police Raid Minister May Golan’s Office in Jerusalem, Arrest Former Aide in Corruption Probe 

Israeli police raided the Jerusalem offices of Social Equality Minister May Golan on Monday morning as part of a widening corruption probe.

Officers from Lahav 433, the national fraud and corruption unit, arrested a lawyer who previously served as Golan’s parliamentary aide, detained other associates, and conducted searches at multiple locations. At the home of a current adviser in Yavne, police discovered a drug laboratory allegedly operated by her husband.

The investigation focuses on suspicions of fraud, misuse of public funds, fictitious employment, and concealment of funding sources through associations and government frameworks. Police said ministry employees and other individuals are suspected of involvement in diverting public funds for private use.

The probe began months ago following a Channel 12 investigation that alleged Golan handed out jobs to associates, asked parliamentary aides to perform personal errands, and misused ministry budgets. With the inquiry now shifting into a public phase, the detained lawyer is expected to appear before the Rishon LeZion Magistrate’s Court later today for a remand hearing.

Golan herself is expected to be questioned under caution this afternoon. Her attorney confirmed she would appear after previously failing to show up for a scheduled interrogation. The minister has denied wrongdoing, saying earlier that “apart from noise and theatrics there is no case and no offense,” and accusing Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara of acting out of conflict of interest.

Police sources said State Attorney Amit Aisman and Baharav-Miara had already approved opening a criminal investigation against Golan on suspicion of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. Evidence includes a recording in which Golan described one of her aides as “a personal assistant who can handle all my errands, absolutely everything.”

Additional names have surfaced in the investigation, including Golan’s chief of staff, Ofir Aminof, and Likud activist Haim Menachem. Menachem allegedly received financial benefits from the ministry and permitted Golan to charge his credit card for personal food deliveries.

Police emphasized the urgency of accelerating the probe to prevent obstruction of justice. Several suspects are being questioned at Lahav 433 headquarters.