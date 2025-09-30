Poll Shows Palestinians Divided Over Hamas, Disarmament and Path to Statehood 

A new poll conducted among Palestinians reveals deep divisions over Hamas’ role in Gaza and the consequences of its Oct. 7 attack on Israel. The findings highlight conflicting views on whether Hamas’ strategy advanced or damaged Palestinian aspirations, as well as public uncertainty about disarming the group to end the war.

In response to the question of a two-state solution, 52% of Palestinians said they would support a two-state solution, while 28% replied they would only agree to a single Arab state from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.

The number of Palestinians who believed that armed struggle against Israel should continue was nearly half, 49%, whereas 43% preferred an end to fighting. However, most said negotiations were preferable to fighting — 43% compared to 17%.

When asked whether the decision to launch the Oct. 7 assault was justified, only a minority supported it outright. According to the survey, 26% said Hamas was right to attack, while 46% judged the move wrong. Nearly three in 10 respondents were undecided, indicating significant hesitation within Palestinian society.

The poll also examined perceptions of how the attack affected prospects for statehood. Thirty-five percent said the assault harmed the possibility of establishing an independent Palestinian state, while 29% believed it helped. A quarter saw no impact, and 10% were unsure. These results suggest that Hamas’ actions are seen by many as counterproductive, though a sizable portion of the public remains convinced that the violence created political leverage.

On the critical question of disarmament, respondents were almost evenly split. Thirty-six percent said they would support stripping Hamas of its weapons to bring an end to the conflict, while 43% opposed such a move. Another 21% expressed no clear position. The balance of opinion shows a society divided over whether maintaining Hamas’ arsenal is a source of protection or a barrier to peace and reconstruction.

Most of the Palestinians questioned — 54% — were staunchly against recognizing the Jewish state, and 69% said Israel would not endure forever. Regarding coexistence, only 40% said Israelis and Palestinians could live together in one state.

A large majority — 71% — viewed normalization agreements with Israel as a betrayal of Palestinian interests, with a mere 9% saying they were a step toward the establishment of a Palestinian state. However, 48% agreed with the idea of a Palestinian state established through an alliance of Israel, Palestinians and Arab states, while 43% opposed it.

The results come at a time when international pressure is mounting on Hamas to accept terms for demilitarization in exchange for reconstruction aid. Israeli leaders have repeatedly insisted that disarming the group is essential for ensuring Gaza no longer threatens Israel’s security. The poll numbers indicate that while some Palestinians recognize the cost of continued armed confrontation, others remain unwilling to break with Hamas’ longstanding approach.