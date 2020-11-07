Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

President-elect Biden’s Victory a Mideast Game-Changer
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden addresses the 4th National J Street Conference (Photo: Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images)
President-elect Biden
election victory
US election a Mideast game-changer

President-elect Biden’s Victory a Mideast Game-Changer

The Media Line Staff
11/07/2020

Middle Eastern nations are scrambling to decipher the meaning of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump. In Israel, with its significant base of American expatriates, attention is focused on the Abraham Accords – the peace deals so far brokered between the Jewish State and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan – with many wondering whether the existing agreements will survive and whether additional countries will join-on. It isn’t known whether the Biden Administration will be willing to allow the various enticements, including arms deals, to stand. Israelis are proceeding cautiously amid concern that the president-elect’s power base includes individuals and groups in Congress that are less friendly to the Jewish state than previous administrations have been.

