President Trump Denies Mamdani Is a ‘Jihadist,’ Does Not Address Antisemitism Allegations 

President Donald Trump and New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani held their first in-person meeting at the White House today, presenting a calm and cooperative front after months of blistering attacks during the mayoral campaign. Both men described the conversation as constructive, a dramatic change from the threats and accusations exchanged throughout the race.

President Trump, who had previously called Mamdani, who is a democratic socialist, a “communist” and vowed to arrest him if he interfered with federal immigration operations, now said he intends to support the incoming mayor’s efforts on crime and affordability. Mamdani, who once called Trump a “fascist,” said he was encouraged by the discussion.

When a conservative reporter later asked President Trump whether he believed Mamdani was a “jihadist,” the president dismissed the claim, saying he would feel comfortable in a city led by the incoming mayor. President Trump went on to praise Mamdani’s campaign, adding that the two share priorities on reducing crime and lowering the cost of living.

“I met with a man who’s a very rational person. I met with a man who wants to see – really wants to see – New York be great again,” President Trump said, noting their shared Queens roots. “I’ll be cheering for him.” President Trump added that Mamdani “wants to see no crime. He wants to see housing being built. He wants to see rents coming down, all things that I agree with,” while acknowledging they “may disagree how we get there.”

“We agree on a lot more than I would have thought,” President Trump told reporters. “I want him to do a great job, and we’ll help him do a great job.”

Mamdani echoed the cooperative tone. “I enjoyed our conversation and I look forward to working together to deliver that affordability for New Yorkers,” he said.

The two briefly touched on antisemitism, with Mamdani saying in the Oval Office that he cares deeply about Jewish safety. In front of reports, President Trump, however, did not address Mamdani’s previous anti-Israel comments.

Many Jewish New Yorkers are concerned about rising antisemitism in New York City as Mamdani prepares to take office in January. On Thursday, a Manhattan synagogue hosting a Nefesh B’Nefesh event was surrounded by hundreds of protestors chanting violent slogans against IDF soldiers and Jewish settlers. Mamdani’s office criticized slogans such as “death to the IDF,” while arguing that houses of worship should not be used for activities that violate international law. His staff later clarified that the remark referred to the promotion of settlement activity beyond the Green Line.

Mamdani has backed the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement, declined to denounce the slogan “Globalize the intifada,” and has said he would arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for war crimes if he entered New York.