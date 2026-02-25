President Trump Highlights Tariffs, Immigration, and Iran in Record-Length State of the Union

President Donald Trump used his 2026 State of the Union address to deliver an expansive defense of his first year back in office, touting aggressive immigration enforcement, tariffs, military action abroad, and what he described as a historic economic turnaround. The nearly one-hour-and-48-minute speech—the longest State of the Union on record—drew raucous applause from Republicans and visible protests from some Democrats.

Immigration and Border Enforcement

President Trump said his administration had achieved “the most secure border in American history,” crediting mass removal operations and stepped-up enforcement for declines in fentanyl trafficking and violent crime. He framed immigration as a core national security issue, telling lawmakers the government’s first duty is to protect American citizens, not those in the country illegally. Several Democrats shouted objections during this portion of the speech, with Rep. Al Green of Texas escorted from the chamber after unfurling a protest sign at the start of the address.

Economy, Taxes, and Tariffs

The president credited tariffs for what he called a “stunning economic turnaround,” saying inflation was falling, incomes were rising, and the economy was “roaring like never before.” He sharply criticized a recent Supreme Court ruling that struck down most of his global tariffs, calling the decision “very unfortunate,” and said his administration had already moved to impose a new across-the-board import tax. President Trump said he ultimately wants tariffs to replace income taxes and insisted that congressional approval would not be necessary.

He also praised the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, highlighting provisions eliminating taxes on tips, overtime, and Social Security benefits.

Fraud, Elections, and Governance

President Trump announced a new “war on fraud,” naming Vice President JD Vance to lead the effort, and accused Democratic-led states of widespread corruption. He singled out alleged fraud in Minnesota, comments that drew angry reactions from Democratic lawmakers. President Trump claimed that rooting out fraud could quickly balance the federal budget.

He urged Congress to pass the SAVE America Act, which would require proof of citizenship and photo ID to vote in federal elections, arguing that election cheating is “rampant.” Democrats oppose the bill, warning it would disenfranchise eligible voters.

President Trump also called for the swift passage of legislation banning congressional stock trading, drawing rare bipartisan applause.

Housing, Health Care, and Retirement

On domestic policy, President Trump called on lawmakers to ban corporations from purchasing single-family homes, saying, “We want homes for people, not corporations.” He argued that lower interest rates would ease housing costs while protecting existing home values.

He reiterated his health care agenda, emphasizing price transparency and lower prescription drug costs, including for IVF medications. President Trump urged Congress to codify his “most-favored nation” drug pricing policy.

The president also announced that private-sector workers without employer-sponsored retirement plans would be allowed to buy into federal-style retirement accounts, with the government matching contributions up to $1,000 annually.

Foreign Policy: Iran, Ukraine, and Venezuela

President Trump said the US had “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear weapons program in June strikes but warned Tehran was trying to rebuild it. He said Iran continues developing missiles that could threaten Europe and the United States and vowed never to allow the country to obtain a nuclear weapon. Iran later rejected Trump’s claims as “big lies.”

On Ukraine, the president said his administration was “working hard” to end the war with Russia, calling it a conflict that would not have happened if he had remained in office. He claimed to have ended eight wars during his first 10 months back in power.

President Trump also highlighted US actions in Venezuela, announcing the release of political prisoners and honoring a helicopter pilot wounded during the operation to capture Nicolás Maduro.

Military Honors and Guests

The president awarded Medals of Honor to a wounded Army helicopter pilot and to a 100-year-old Korean War Navy veteran, marking the first time the nation’s highest military honor has been presented during a State of the Union. He also recognized National Guard members shot while protecting Washington, D.C., and honored the gold medal–winning U.S. men’s hockey team.

Closing Message

President Trump ended the address with an optimistic vision, declaring that a new “golden age of America” is underway and portraying his return to office as a decisive break from recent years.