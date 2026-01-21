‘President Trump Is Replacing the UN With a Board of Peace,’ Lapid Says 

“I think President Trump is aiming at a much larger target, which is creating a substitute organization to the United Nations,” Lapid said during his party’s (Yesh Atid) weekly faction meeting, addressing the emerging framework and its broader implications.

Lapid linked the initiative directly to an opinion article he published on the Fox News site in September 2025. “And it’s about that. I’m referring you to an article I published this September in Fox News about the necessity of a new organization that will replace the UN, which is bankrupt in front of the entire international community,” he said.

In the Fox News op-ed, Lapid argued that the United Nations no longer functions as intended, writing that democracies are frequently condemned while aggressors face little accountability and resolutions go unenforced. According to Lapid, continued participation by democratic states only sustains a system that produces statements without consequences.

Lapid said the United States’ direction reflects a loss of faith in internal UN reform. He argued that the effort is no longer about fixing existing institutions from within, but about building a framework that can function outside them, with fewer participants and clearer lines of coordination.

At the same time, Lapid said there are unanswered questions, such as the involvement of countries such as Turkey and Qatar, and stated that those decisions should be examined openly.

Lapid cautioned against viewing the Board of Peace only through developments in Gaza. He said the framework should be understood in a wider context, pointing to repeated situations in which international bodies failed to respond effectively, leaving governments to act through temporary coalitions instead.

He dismissed the argument that distancing the United Nations automatically weakens international law. In his view, rules and resolutions lose meaning when violations carry no consequences and enforcement is absent.

Lapid added that skepticism toward the UN is no longer confined to Israel, saying arguments he raised in his 2025 op-ed are now echoed in other Western capitals as well, particularly following diplomatic deadlock after Oct. 7, when international responses amounted largely to statements without follow-up.

“If this is where President Trump is going, then we should bless it and find ways to be part of it,” Lapid said, suggesting conditional support while stressing the importance of Israeli engagement.

As the discussion over the Board of Peace continues, Lapid said he views the initiative as evidence that expectations of internal UN reform have faded. Whether the new framework succeeds remains to be seen, but he said waiting for the United Nations to correct its course is no longer a realistic option.