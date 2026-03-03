President Trump Says US Navy Will Protect Gulf Shipping as Iran Threatens Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the US Navy will protect commercial shipping in the Middle East “if necessary” and that his administration will offer government-backed insurance to safeguard maritime trade, as tensions with Iran disrupt global energy markets.

In a social media post, President Trump said Washington would provide “at a very reasonable price, political risk insurance and guarantees for ALL Maritime Trade, especially Energy, traveling through the Gulf.” He added that the plan “will ensure the FREE FLOW of ENERGY to the WORLD.”

His announcement came as oil and gas prices climbed amid concerns over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage between Oman and Iran that is vital to global supply. In 2025, about 13 million barrels of oil transited the route each day, representing roughly 31% of the world’s seaborne crude shipments, according to energy intelligence firm Kpler.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose 2.6% to around $80 per barrel and is nearly 10% higher since the conflict began. Analysts have warned that a prolonged disruption could drive prices above $100 per barrel.

Iran has declared the strait closed, describing the move as retaliation for a joint US-Israeli military operation following the collapse of nuclear negotiations. On Monday, Ebrahim Jabbari, a senior adviser to the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said: “The Strait [of Hormuz] is closed. If anyone tries to pass, the heroes of the Revolutionary Guards and the regular navy will set those ships ablaze.”

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Saturday that the waterway had been shut. “The ATHE NOVA tanker, one of the American allies in the Strait of Hormuz, is still on fire after being hit by two drones,” the Guards said in a statement.

The escalating rhetoric and attacks have intensified fears of supply shortages and further volatility in global energy markets.