Pro-Palestinian Protesters Block Israeli Cruise Ship at Greek Port, Forcing Reroute to Cyprus 

A cruise ship operated by the Israeli company Mano Maritime, carrying 1,600 passengers, was forced to skip its planned stop at the Greek island of Syros on Tuesday after a group of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered at the port and prevented passengers from disembarking.

The demonstration, involving around 200 people waving Palestinian flags, blocked access to the port area, prompting local authorities to deploy police to the scene. Greek officers restricted movement around the terminal to maintain order, while the ship’s staff decided to abandon the stop entirely and continue on to Cyprus.

According to accounts from those on board, the protest created a tense but nonviolent environment. Passengers who initially attempted to leave the ship were quickly turned back due to security concerns. The demonstration appeared to have been planned ahead of the vessel’s arrival.

The ship had previously docked without incident in Rhodes. However, reports from the vessel’s security team indicated that similar protests were expected in other European ports, raising broader concerns about the safety and comfort of Israeli passengers during their Mediterranean journey.

Although there was no confrontation between protesters and cruise guests, the atmosphere at the port led many passengers to remain onboard, even before the official decision to bypass the stop was made.

In response to the situation, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar contacted his Greek counterpart to express concern and request action. Israel’s embassy in Athens also worked closely with Greek authorities, emphasizing the importance of protecting Israeli travelers and warning that such incidents could harm tourism.

Mano Maritime later confirmed that the demonstration, while peaceful, had disrupted the scheduled visit. The company emphasized that the decision to remain in Cyprus was made solely out of caution. Israeli security personnel were present on the ship throughout the incident, although no law enforcement officers were stationed onboard.