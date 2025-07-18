Probe Finds Gaza Church Was Hit by Mistake During IDF Operation

An Israeli military shell that struck Gaza’s Holy Family Church and killed three civilians was the result of an accident, according to a preliminary investigation by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The military said its probe found that shrapnel from a shell fired during operations unintentionally hit the church and stressed that religious sites are not targeted.

“An initial investigation into reports of individuals injured at the Holy Family Church in Gaza City suggests that shrapnel from a shell fired during activity in the area mistakenly hit the church,” the IDF said. “The cause of the incident is under investigation.” The military added it “directs its attacks only at military targets and makes every possible effort to mitigate harm to civilians and religious structures.”

The strike occurred Thursday at the only Catholic church in the Gaza Strip, operated by the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem. The compound had been sheltering dozens of civilians, including children with disabilities. Two women were killed immediately, and a third person later died from injuries. The parish priest, Fr. Gabriel Romanelli, was also wounded.

The church building sustained heavy damage, including a gaping hole in the roof near its main stone cross, according to photos shared by church officials.

International reaction was swift. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called the strike “unacceptable,” and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani described it as “a serious act against a Christian place of worship.” Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, said, “We need to understand what happened, what should be done, especially to protect our people.”

The Israeli government expressed regret, with the Foreign Ministry stating, “Israel never targets churches or religious sites and regrets any harm to a religious site or to uninvolved civilians.” The Prime Minister’s Office said, “Every innocent life lost is a tragedy. We share the grief of the families and the faithful.”