Qatar To Lead Gaza Reconstruction Under Tentative Ceasefire Deal; Hostage Talks May Conclude Within 2 Weeks

Israel has agreed in principle to allow Qatar and other countries to begin funding reconstruction efforts in the Gaza Strip during a proposed ceasefire, according to an unsourced report from Ynet. The development comes as talks over a potential Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal continue in Doha, with officials suggesting that an agreement could be finalized within one to two weeks.

Hamas has insisted that international funding for rebuilding Gaza must begin once a truce takes effect, viewing it as a guarantee of Israel’s commitment to end the conflict. While Israel has accepted this condition in principle, it is pressing for multiple countries, not just Qatar, to participate in the reconstruction effort.

The issue of post-war aid was also part of discussions held by a Qatari delegation in Washington this week, coinciding with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the US capital. Regional powers such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have so far declined to pledge funding until Israel makes a clear commitment to ending the war.

The current framework being negotiated includes a 60-day ceasefire during which hostages would be released and initial rebuilding would begin. A senior Israeli official said the temporary pause in fighting could serve as a window to offer a more permanent ceasefire, but warned that military operations would resume if Hamas refuses to disarm. “If Hamas refuses, we’ll proceed,” the official told foreign journalists on condition of anonymity.

While no final deal has been reached, the inclusion of reconstruction funding signals progress in the broader negotiations.