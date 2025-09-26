Rabbi Urges US Congress To Reject Permanent Extension of Caesar Act

[Damascus] Rabbi Yusuf Hamra, head of the Jewish Heritage in Syria (JHS) Foundation and a leader of the Syrian Jewish community in Brooklyn, New York, has urged the US Congress to reject a legislative amendment that would make sanctions on Damascus permanent under the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act. His appeal has drawn attention in political and media circles.

Hamra warned that continued sanctions would lead to economic paralysis, obstruct reconstruction, and threaten efforts to preserve Syrian Jewish heritage.

In his message, Hamra explained that Amendment 3889—introduced by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham as part of the National Defense Authorization Act for 2026—includes provisions for automatic reimposition of sanctions (known as “snapback”) and prevents their full repeal.

He described the approach as “harsher than previous measures,” saying it would freeze projects to rehabilitate synagogues and Jewish cemeteries, discourage investment, and hinder the return of refugees and minorities.

According to Hamra, the Syrian Jewish community—absent for more than three decades—will not be able to revive its heritage or return to the country under such a restrictive economic environment.

He added that the Caesar Act had already served its purpose in holding war criminals accountable, but that keeping it permanently in place would turn it into an obstacle to building a shared future in Syria.

Meanwhile, the US administration and several members of Congress maintain that sanctions remain a critical pressure tool on the Syrian government, even under the new leadership of President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who assumed power following Bashar al-Assad’s flight from the country in December 2024.

Since taking office, al-Sharaa’s administration has pledged to pursue a UN-backed political process, reopen channels with Arab neighbors and Western governments, and prioritize reconstruction and refugee returns. Officials say early steps include releasing some detainees, easing restrictions on humanitarian operations, and initiating talks with opposition representatives, while requesting phased sanctions relief tied to measurable benchmarks.

Supporters of the law argue that lifting sanctions without clear political and humanitarian guarantees would give Damascus a “blank check” and undermine accountability for wartime violations.

They note that the Caesar Act, passed in 2019 and implemented in 2020, was introduced in response to leaked materials documenting widespread abuses in Syrian prisons. The law is designed to prevent the Syrian government from benefiting from financial or investment support that could strengthen its grip on power.

Backers also consider sanctions a nonmilitary means of encouraging a political settlement in line with international resolutions.

While Hamra stresses that sanctions hinder the preservation of religious and cultural heritage, US officials insist that any easing or full repeal must be conditioned on steps by Damascus, including halting rights violations, providing guarantees for refugee returns, and engaging in a credible political process.

This divide reflects the broader complexity of the Syrian conflict, where humanitarian and cultural concerns overlap with geopolitical calculations.

In closing his message, Hamra called on senators to vote against Amendment 3889 and to support a full repeal of the Caesar Act. Such a step, he argued, would allow all Syrian communities—including Jews—to return and take part in reconstruction while protecting religious and historical diversity for future generations.

As Congress continues to debate the proposal, the controversy persists between those who view sanctions as essential to deterring the Syrian government and those who see them as a humanitarian and cultural burden that deepens civilian suffering and threatens ancient heritage.

The Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act was passed by Congress in 2019 and went into effect in June 2020. It was named after a Syrian defector from the regime’s forces known as “Caesar,” who smuggled thousands of photographs documenting abuses in Syrian prisons and accused former President Bashar Assad of committing them.

The law targets Assad’s government and its military and security pillars, imposing broad sanctions on critical sectors such as energy, construction, banking, and aviation.

Sanctions also extend to foreign companies or individuals conducting business with Damascus, in what are known as “secondary sanctions.”

Through these measures, Washington aims to pressure the Syrian government to end rights violations, engage in a political process under United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254, and prevent reconstruction that would solidify the regime’s survival without reforms.

Yet the sanctions have had severe economic and social consequences, contributing to the collapse of the Syrian pound, soaring prices, and widespread hardship. They remain the subject of heated debate between those who see them as a political necessity and those who regard them as a humanitarian burden.