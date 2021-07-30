Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Report: Flight of Afghan Interpreters Lands In US
Afghan former interpreters for US and NATO forces gather during a demonstration calling on the US to evacuate them in downtown Kabul on April 30, 2021, on the eve of the beginning of Washington's formal troop withdrawal (Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Afghanistan
interpreters
Evacuation

Report: Flight of Afghan Interpreters Lands In US

The Media Line Staff
07/30/2021

A flight carrying Afghan interpreters and their families has landed at Dulles International Airport in Washington early Friday morning, The Associated Press reported citing an internal US government document and a commercial flight tracking service. The flight contained 221 Afghans, including 57 children and 15 babies, according to the document, the AP reported.

The first 750 interpreters and some 1,750 family members who have been approved and cleared security were expected to be flown out of Kabul this week and brought to Ft. Lee, Virginia, before being resettled in the United States under the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) process. There are 20,000 applicants in various stages of the SIV process, the BBC reported.

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Thursday that “Out of just extreme caution, as you can imagine, … and consideration for their safety and security and privacy of the Afghan special immigrants and fa- — and their families, we’re not going to discuss or confirm any details of flights at this time.”

The Taliban has said that the interpreters for foreign forces will not be harmed after US troops and their allies withdraw by the end of next month.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.