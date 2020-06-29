Donate
Qasem Soleimani (Press Office of Iranian Supreme Leader/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
Qasem Soleimani
Iran
Hizbullah
Hassan Nasrallah
Zeinab Soleimani
Hashim Safi al-Din

Report: Soleimani’s Daughter Marries Top Hizbullah Leader

The Media Line Staff
06/29/2020

The daughter of former Iranian Quds Force chief Qasem Soleimani has reportedly married the son of a close cousin of Hizbullah leader Hassan Nasrallah. According to media, Zeinab Soleimani, 28, tied the knot with the son of Hashim Safi al-Din, who is head of the Lebanon-based terrorist group’s Executive Council and thus considered the Iranian proxy’s second-in-command and Nasrallah’s most likely successor. The Hizbullah chief maintained close ties with Soleimani prior to the latter’s killing in January in a US drone strike in Baghdad. Zeinab previously tweeted a video of her meeting Nasrallah with the caption: “The spider nests of America and Zionists [Israelis and their supporters] will collapse.” Some analysts are construed the move as an attempt by Tehran to strengthen its alliance with Hizbullah, which is actively involved in military operations in Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

