Saudi Arabia Says All Workers Must Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Inoculation against COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, will be required of all workers, in both the public and private sectors, who wish to work outside their homes, Saudi Arabia’s Human Resources Ministry announced on Friday. The ministry did not say when this new policy would go into effect. “Receiving a coronavirus vaccine will be a mandatory condition for male and female workers to attend workplaces in all sectors (public, private, non-profit),” the Human Resources and Social Development Ministry said on the Twitter platform. “The ministry will soon clarify the mechanisms of the decision and its implementation date,” it said.