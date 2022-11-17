Saudi Crown Prince Arrives in South Korea for Official Visit

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in South Korea on Wednesday for an official visit, the Saudi Press Agency reported. He was met upon arrival at Seoul Air Base by Korea’s Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and participated in an official reception ceremony.

Prince Mohammed later on Wednesday held an official meeting with the Korean prime minister. “During the session, they reviewed the friendly relations between the two countries, prospects for bilateral cooperation and ways to develop and enhance it in various fields,” according to SPA. On Thursday, he held official talks with Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, according to the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

Asharq TV on Thursday reported that Saudi Arabia signed investment agreements worth around $30 billion with South Korean companies, citing the Saudi investment minister.

The crown prince arrived in South Korea from Indonesia, where he headed the kingdom’s delegation to G20 Leaders’ Summit.

The crown prince in September was named the kingdom’s prime minister, a position traditionally held by the king. Prince Mohammed, the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, is first in line to succeed his father as king. He was accompanied on his trip to South Korea by more than a dozen government ministers, according to SPA.