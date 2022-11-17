Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Saudi Crown Prince Arrives in South Korea for Official Visit
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends an official reception ceremony held for him by South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on November 16, 2022 in Seoul. (Twitter: Saudi Foreign Ministry)
News Updates
Saudi Crown Prince
Mohammed bin Salman
South Korea

Saudi Crown Prince Arrives in South Korea for Official Visit

The Media Line Staff
11/17/2022

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in South Korea on Wednesday for an official visit, the Saudi Press Agency reported. He was met upon arrival at Seoul Air Base by Korea’s Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and participated in an official reception ceremony.

Prince Mohammed later on Wednesday held an official meeting with the Korean prime minister. “During the session, they reviewed the friendly relations between the two countries, prospects for bilateral cooperation and ways to develop and enhance it in various fields,” according to SPA. On Thursday, he held official talks with Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, according to the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

Asharq TV on Thursday reported that Saudi Arabia signed investment agreements worth around $30 billion with South Korean companies, citing the Saudi investment minister.

The crown prince arrived in South Korea from Indonesia, where he headed the kingdom’s delegation to G20 Leaders’ Summit.

The crown prince in September was named the kingdom’s prime minister, a position traditionally held by the king. Prince Mohammed, the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, is first in line to succeed his father as king. He was accompanied on his trip to South Korea by more than a dozen government ministers, according to SPA.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.