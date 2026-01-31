Saudi Defense Minister Warns US Inaction Would ‘Embolden’ Iran After Riyadh’s Denial of Airspace Access for Attack 

During a meeting in Washington on Friday, Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman reportedly warned US officials that backing away from a potential strike on Iran would “embolden” Tehran, according to Axios.

“At this point, if this doesn’t happen, it will only embolden the regime,” he was quoted as saying. A second Gulf official at the same meeting reportedly cautioned that while a US strike could bring “bad outcomes,” failing to act would leave “Iran [coming out of this] stronger.”

Reacting to the Axios report on X, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee wrote: “The Saudi boys ought to know.”

The remarks surfaced days after Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates publicly rejected the use of their airspace, territory or waters for any attack on Iran as tensions between Washington and Tehran intensified.

Earlier in the week, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman conveyed Riyadh’s position directly to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in a phone call, according to the Saudi Press Agency. The crown prince said the kingdom would not permit its territory or airspace to be used by any party for military action against Iran and emphasized respect for Iran’s sovereignty and dialogue as the preferred means of resolving disputes.

The UAE issued a parallel message. Afra Al Hameli, director of strategic communications at the UAE foreign ministry, wrote on X that the UAE “confirms its commitment to not allowing its airspace, land or waters to be used in any hostile military actions against Iran,” adding that Abu Dhabi would not provide logistical support and favors de-escalation and adherence to international law.

The Gulf statements came as US naval forces moved closer to the region. President Donald Trump said another US “armada” was heading toward Iran. “There is another beautiful armada floating beautifully toward Iran right now,” Trump said. “I hope they make a deal.”

On Saturday, Ali Larijani, a senior Iranian security official, wrote on X, “Contrary to the atmosphere being created by artificial media warfare, the formation of a structure for #negotiations is underway.” He gave no further details.