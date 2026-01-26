Saudi Fuel Shipment Reaches Socotra To Support Yemen’s Power Grid Under $81.2 Million Grant

A fuel shipment funded by a Saudi grant arrived in Yemen’s Socotra governorate on Friday, marking the first delivery under a new support program aimed at sustaining electricity generation across the country.

The supplies will power stations in the districts of Hadibu, Qalensiyah, Mori, and Alama, while the broader grant is intended to cover electricity production facilities throughout all Yemeni governorates. The initiative is part of a Saudi developmental and economic assistance package valued at SR1.9 billion, which includes 28 projects and programs.

Through the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, an agreement was signed with Yemen’s Ministry of Energy and Electricity to obtain fuel products from the state oil company PetroMasila. The arrangement is designed to provide fuel to more than 70 power generation plants nationwide.

The total allocation amounts to 339 million liters of diesel and fuel oil, with an estimated value of $81.2 million, intended to keep power stations operational and improve service reliability in critical sectors. The program seeks to strengthen the performance of government institutions, maintain essential infrastructure, and contribute to economic recovery.

Hospitals, medical facilities, schools, roads, airports, and ports are expected to benefit from more consistent electricity supply as a result of the fuel deliveries. Officials said the effort is also intended to support commercial activity and broader economic stability.

Saudi Arabia has previously funded similar fuel assistance for Yemen’s electricity sector, including grants worth $180 million in 2018, $422 million in 2021, and $200 million in 2022. The current initiative continues that pattern of support, now extended into 2026.

The arrival of the shipment in Socotra is the first step in distributing the fuel derivatives under the latest agreement, with additional deliveries expected to follow as the program expands to other governorates.