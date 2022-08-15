The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Saudi Prince Invested Over $500 Million in Russian Companies Ahead of Invasion
Main building of Gazprom headquarters in Moscow. (Boevaya Mashina/WIkimedia Commons)
Saudi Prince Invested Over $500 Million in Russian Companies Ahead of Invasion

The Media Line Staff
08/15/2022

Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, one of the kingdom’s richest men, invested more than $500 million in Russian firms just before and after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The investments made by Kingdom Holding Co, Prince Alwaleed’s investment firm, included Gazprom, Lukoil and Rosnet, Bloomberg reported.  The prince, 67, regularly makes large foreign investments, according to Bloomberg.

The value of the investments he made in Russian companies in late February have dropped sharply since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, which triggered international sanctions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have spoken in recent weeks to discuss the effect of the invasion on global oil supplies, which has led to a global energy crisis.

