Senior Fatah Official Meets with Marwan Barghouti in Israeli Prison
Mural depicting jailed Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti, at the Qalandiya checkpoint, between Jerusalem and Ramallah. (Jaafar Ashtiyeh /AFP/Getty Images)
News Updates
Marwan Barghouti
Palestinian elections

Senior Fatah Official Meets with Marwan Barghouti in Israeli Prison

The Media Line Staff
02/12/2021

A senior member of the Palestinian Fatah party has met with Marwan Barghouti, who is serving several life terms in an Israeli prison. Hussein al-Sheikh, the Central Committee member who is a liaison with Israel, met with Barghouti on Thursday, Haaretz reported.

Barghouti reportedly is considering running in the Palestinian presidential elections, currently scheduled for July 31. Current Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who called the elections after serving in the position for the last 15 years, has also announced that he would run.

Al-Sheikh, who is close to Abbas, reportedly met with Barghouti in order to convince him not to run.

Barghouti is serving five life sentences plus 40 years in prison for his involvement in several murders and terror attacks executed in Israel during the second Intifada.

