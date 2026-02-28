Senior Israeli Official: Indications Are ‘Excellent’ That Khamenei Was Killed

A senior Israeli official told Channel 12 on Saturday night that it is “very likely” that Israel has assassinated Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The security establishment is awaiting formal and final confirmation, but the indications coming in from the field are described as “excellent.”

The official added, “We’d fall off our chairs if Khamenei suddenly appeared and made a live statement. The grounded assessment is that he is no longer with us.”

Another Israeli security source said, “Khamenei was surrounded by foolish people who didn’t understand they were playing with fire. That game is over.”

Earlier in the day, US and Israeli fighter jets struck the office and residence of Khamenei, along with other key state facilities, including the presidential office. Social media footage and accounts suggest that some of the buildings were heavily damaged or “flattened.”

The compound is located in an area that also houses several high-security regime institutions, including the office of the head of the judiciary and the main headquarters of the Guardian Council, the Assembly of Experts, and the Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council.

Reports indicated that Khamenei was moved from the site to another location several days ago. Additional sources said that amid expectations of a possible strike in the early hours of Saturday, his hiding place had been changed again shortly beforehand.

Reports of the death of Iran’s 86-year-old leader are emerging at the height of coordinated US-Israel operations, which began this morning. According to Israeli political sources, the objective of Operation Lion’s Roar is the complete paralysis of the command-and-control chain of the Revolutionary Guards and the Iranian regime.

Israeli and US aircraft, according to assessments, have dealt a severe blow to security and governmental leadership in Tehran, and inflicted severe damage on key figures in the nuclear program and the Iranian intelligence apparatus.

Iran International reports that among them was Ali Shamkhani, a veteran Iranian security figure, secretary of Iran’s Defense Council, and one of Khamenei’s most senior advisers.