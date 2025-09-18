Shooting Attack at Allenby Crossing Kills 2

Two people were killed Thursday in a shooting attack at the Allenby Crossing on the Jordanian border, according to Ynet. The crossing, which connects the West Bank and Jordan, was temporarily closed as Israeli forces secured the area and investigated whether additional suspects were involved.

Magen David Adom said the victims were men in their 20s and 60s. Paramedics reported finding both unconscious with gunshot wounds and attempting resuscitation before confirming their deaths.

According to initial reports, at least one assailant was “neutralized” at the scene, with Army Radio saying the attacker was killed. Security sources indicated there may have been an accomplice, though this has not yet been confirmed.

Accounts of how the attack unfolded varied. One report said the attacker hid on a humanitarian aid truck before opening fire. Journalist Doron Kadosh reported that three suspects approached from the Jordanian side, entered through the cargo terminal, and then carried out the assault. Defense sources later clarified that the attacker first shot and then stabbed the soldiers.

The incident took place nearly one year after a Jordanian truck driver opened fire at the same crossing in September 2024, killing three Israeli employees. The crossing is a key gateway for Palestinians traveling abroad and has long been considered a sensitive flashpoint for violence.

Emergency response group ZAKA said earlier in the day that two attackers were believed to have been involved, while the IDF confirmed it had received reports of the incident and was reviewing the details.

“The Allenby Crossing is one of the busiest terminals in the region, where thousands pass through each day,” an Israeli official said. “We have long been concerned about vulnerabilities there, and today’s events tragically confirm those fears.”