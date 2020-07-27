Donate
Armored vehicles and 155 mm self-propelled howitzers are deployed in the Upper Galilee in northern Israel on the border with Lebanon on July 27, 2020.(Jalaaa Marey/AFP via Getty Images)
Israel-Lebanon Border

Skirmishes, Gunfire Reported at Israel-Lebanon Border

The Media Line Staff
07/27/2020

The Israeli military’s Spokesperson’s Office reported Monday afternoon that an undisclosed “incident” had occurred near Israel’s northern border with Lebanon. According to initial reports, shots were fired by Hizbullah, a Lebanese military group designated by Israel, the US and the EU as a terrorist organization, toward an Israeli army patrol vehicle in Israeli territory. Israeli infantry units responded with reported assistance from tank and airplane fire. Earlier today, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu publicly addressed the tension at the border, warning that Israel is “keeping an eye on the situation” and “will hold Lebanon and Hizbullah responsible for any attack leveled at us from their territory.” Last week, a battalion was mobilized toward Israel’s northern border after Hizbullah threatened to avenge the death of one of its troops who was killed in Syria during an airstrike attributed to the Israeli Air Force.

