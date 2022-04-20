The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Somali President Condemns Assassination of Noted Poet in Mogadishu
Renowned Somali poet and traditional elder Badal Jama Hirsi. (Screenshot: Twitter)
News Updates
Somalia
al-Shabab
Assassination
poet
Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo
Mogadishu

Somali President Condemns Assassination of Noted Poet in Mogadishu

The Media Line Staff
04/20/2022

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has condemned the killing of renowned poet and traditional elder Badal Jama Hirsi by unknown gunmen on Monday night. "I wish to extend my condolences to the family of departed patriot, poet, and peace activist Badal Jama Hirsi and condemn his senseless killing," Farmaajo said in a statement. He said Hirsi, a peace activist known for his generosity, will be remembered for his patriotism and poetry, which he used to educate Somalis on the importance of maintaining peace, shunning tribalism, and focusing on the development of the country. Two gunmen shot Hirsi in the chest Monday evening as he left a mosque in the Kaxda district of the capital, Mogadishu. Police have launched a manhunt for the assassins, who fled from the scene. It is widely suspected that the terrorist group al-Shabab, which has carried out similar attacks in the capital, is behind the attack, but no group has claimed responsibility.

