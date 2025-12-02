Startup YuviTal Chosen To Lead New Israeli Initiative to Improve Breast Cancer Care 

A new collaboration between Startup Nation Central, Roche Israel, and Sheba Medical Center has selected an Israeli digital-health firm to lead the next phase of innovation for women undergoing breast cancer treatment. YuviTal was announced as the winner of their joint competition, an initiative aimed at identifying technologies that could meaningfully improve patient care.

Under the program, YuviTal will begin a clinical pilot at Sheba’s Breast Cancer Institute, supported by an NIS 50,000 award and additional funding of up to NIS 200,000. The company will also receive a yearlong membership at ARC, Sheba’s innovation hub, and ongoing guidance from Roche specialists and Sheba oncologists. The pilot is intended to evaluate how the company’s platform functions in daily clinical practice and whether it can ease the treatment experience for patients.

The technology itself centers on continuous, real-world data collection that tracks behavior, mood, diet, and general wellness. YuviTal uses these inputs to build tailored recommendations and alert clinicians to early shifts in a patient’s condition. Developers say the goal is to help women maintain stability during treatment while giving medical teams clearer insight into their day-to-day challenges.

This year’s challenge was part of Roche’s “Roche for a Better Future” program, which focuses on new approaches to treatment adherence and disease management. Judges included senior clinicians and innovation leaders from Sheba, Hadassah, Rambam, the Technion, and industry groups such as 8400 and Almeda Ventures.

Program partners described the selection as an opportunity to match Israel’s digital expertise with pressing medical needs. “Roche is a global leader in breast cancer thanks to the development of breakthrough treatments,” said Avi Danziger, Roche Pharma Israel’s general manager. He added that the winning technology will now move forward with support from company and hospital experts.

Startup Nation Central CEO Avi Hasson called the cooperation an avenue for Israeli creativity to meet growing healthcare demands. Sheba Impact head Avner Halperin said partnerships of this kind represent the hospital’s long-term vision for medical innovation.

YuviTal co-founder and CEO Alon Silberberg said his team is “deeply honored for the opportunity to support women facing breast cancer,” adding that the achievement reflects the platform’s potential and the team’s commitment to real-world data solutions.