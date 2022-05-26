The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
State Department Says US Not Asked to Assist in Abu Akleh Investigations
Shireen Abu Akleh. (Screenshot: YouTube/AlJazeera Channel)
News Updates
Shireen Abu Akleh
US State Department
investigation

State Department Says US Not Asked to Assist in Abu Akleh Investigations

The Media Line Staff
05/26/2022

The United States has not been formally asked to assist in an investigation into the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, according to the US State Department. Both Israel and the Palestinian Authority are conducting investigations into the shooting of Abu Akleh while she was reporting on an Israel Defense Forces arrest raid in Jenin on May 11.

Israel has offered to conduct a joint investigation into the killing with the Palestinian Authority, which has refused to participate in such a probe since it does not believe that Israel could fairly investigate the actions of its own soldiers. Israel has asked to see the bullet that killed the journalist in order to find out if it came from one of its soldier’s guns, but the PA also has refused the request.

“We have made clear to both Israeli and Palestinian authorities that we expect the investigations to be transparent and impartial – a full, thorough accounting into the circumstances of the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh. We do expect full accountability for those responsible for her killing. Again, we are not going to prejudge that investigation. Both investigations are ongoing. We have conveyed to our partners that we do expect to be updated on the status of their investigations, but in the end, we want to see accountability,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said during his daily briefing for reporters on Wednesday. “We’re not going to impose a specific deadline, but these investigations need to be conducted, need to be concluded as rapidly as is possible.”

Price acknowledged that Israel has not formally requested that the US participate in or be an observer in its investigation.

An AP reconstruction of the killing determined that Abu Akleh was killed by Israeli soldiers. CNN reported on Tuesday that, according to its own investigation, Israeli troops killed Abu Akleh in a targeted attack.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.