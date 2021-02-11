Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Steven Spielberg wins Israel’s Genesis Prize for 2021
Director Steven Spielberg speaks onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on Feb. 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
News Updates
Genesis Prize
Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg wins Israel’s Genesis Prize for 2021

The Media Line Staff
02/11/2021

American film director, producer, and screenwriter Steven Spielberg is the 2021 Genesis Prize Laureate. The Genesis Prize Foundation announced the honor, which comes with a $1 million award that all previous laureates have chosen to direct to a philanthropic cause, on Wednesday.

Spielberg is being recognized for “outstanding achievement as one the most influential filmmakers in the history of cinema; his social activism and prolific philanthropy; and his principled stance against anti-Semitism and all forms of intolerance. The Prize also recognizes his extraordinary work to preserve the memory of the Holocaust and prevent future genocides through film, public advocacy and philanthropy,” The Genesis Prize said in its announcement.

For the first time, the prize committee invited Jews from around the world to take part in the decision. Some 200,000 people voted online for the 2021 laureate. “While the Prize Committee had the ultimate discretion about the selection of the recipient of this prestigious award, the fact Spielberg received the most votes was a major determining factor,” according to the announcement.

In 1994, Spielberg established the USC Shoah Foundation, dedicated to preserving Holocaust survivor testimonies. The foundation also works to preserve the memory of other 20th century genocides – in Cambodia, Armenia and Rwanda.  Over 55,000 survivor testimonies have been recorded.

Spielberg is the 9th recipient of the Genesis Prize. Previous winners have included businessman and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, actor Michael Douglas, violinist Itzhak Perlman, sculptor Sir Anish Kapoor, actress Natalie Portman; New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Sharansky.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.